Banks’ Security Guards, CCTVs, Security Alarms To Be Checked After Robbery In MP's Singrauli |

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh police will verify the number of security guards each bank has, the number of CCTVs and security alarms it has installed and whether they are functional. After Singrauli bank robbery case, the police headquarters (PHQ) has asked all superintendents of police to conduct a security audit of the banks falling in their respective districts.

After the incident occurred, it was found that the bank did not have a security guard. Police also reached the spot 20 minutes after receiving information, the robbers were not stopped at checkpoints and escaped easily. The PHQ has asked the department to visit all banks operating in their districts to find if the bank has a security guard. If the guard is present, police will verify whether he is armed. The next step involves police verification of the guard posted in the bank.

Another step is to check installation of CCTVs in the bank and the quality of the cameras used. Officials will check if their position can capture images of all people entering and exiting. It is also requested to check other CCTVs installed in nearby banks so that, in case of any emergency, the feed can be taken from them. It is further required to record the date when it was last checked.