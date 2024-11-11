Bangladeshi Infiltrators Will Either Be In Jail Or In Their Country; Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav canvassed in Poraiyahat Assembly constituency and Mohanpur Assembly constituency in Jharkhand to drum up support for BJP candidates on Sunday. He said it was BJP’s pledge that Bangladeshi infiltrators would either be put behind bars or would return to their country.

“BJP doesn’t want vote of Bangladeshi infiltrators. It has never happened that sitting CM had to go to Jail. He is on bail but still seeking vote. He is such a thick-skinned person,” Yadav said addressing an election rally.

Yadav Calls for Restoration of Religious Sentiments

He added, “This is land of Lord Ram and Krishna. Today, Lord Ram is smiling in Ayodhya but smile of Lord Krishna is missing. The land of Krishna is yet to be freed from encroachment. We all want Lord Krishna to smile.”

Warning Against Bangladeshi Infiltrators

Yadav cautioned people to be aware of Bangladeshi infiltrators as they want to ruin sanatan dharma. He alleged that Hemant Soren government did not build any dam and due to this reason, farmers were craving for irrigation water.