Balaghat: Two minors drown in Wainganga river while saving each other

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While saving each other, two cousins drowned in Wainganga river in Balaghat district on Saturday.

The incident took place at Amaghat, situated in the outskirts of Balaghat town. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

According to police, five minor boys from a family went to Amaghat. While three of them were sitting on the bank of the river, two of them decided to take a bath.

The duo ventured into deep water and drowned in effort to save each other, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Puneet Matre and Mohit Matre.

City superintendent of police Karnik Shrivastava said a police team along with divers reached spot on getting information and bodies were fished out. “Bodies have been handed over to family members,” he said.