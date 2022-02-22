Balaghat: Man, minor daughter die after power line falls on them

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A resident in the Warasiwni area Raju Tekam and his seven-year-old daughter Palak died on Monday after a live wire attached to 11KV line fell on them, the police said.

When the incident occurred Raju and his daughter were sitting on the yard outside their house number 7 on Katangi road. But by the time, their neighbours removed the wire with the help of a piece of wood, both of them died.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem.

The power officials repaired the power line and restored power supply in the area.

Residents said that the power line was sparking in the morning and they informed the power department about it, but their complaint was not taken into consideration.

On the other hand, executive engineer of the electricity department Pramod Godam expressed regret over the incident. He said that the electricity pole developed a fault after a squirrel had entered it.

There is a provision for giving financial aid of Rs 4 lakh to the family members in such cases, he said, adding that a proposal for giving a financial aid of Rs 8 lakh to the family members.

On getting information, an MLA and MP State Mining Development Corporation, Pradeep Jaiswal reached the spot and consoled the woman who lost her husband and daughter and gave her Rs 5,000 for performing last rites.

He directed chief municipal officer Radhey Shyam Choudhary to appoint Raju Tekam's wife on any temporary post, so that she can make her both ends meet.

Sub-divisional magistrate Sandeep Singh, Tehsildar Rajendra Tekam and officials of the electricity department were present on the spot.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:21 PM IST