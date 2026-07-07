Bagri To Get Clean Chit, No Proof To Prove She Is Rajput | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All eyes are set on the decision of the state-level screening committee after it hears of the minister of State, Pratima Bagri.

According to sources, the committee may make a decision in favour of Bagri. The statements of Bagri were taken after the complaint of Congress leader Pradeep Ahirwar, who also registered his statements and submitted the documents.

The committee has not found any documents in Satna to prove that Bagri is a Rajput.

So long as the people of the Bagri community remain part of the SC category, they will continue to get the benefits.

Only the central government can make a decision on the Bagri caste, and the officials of the state government do not have the authority to do it.

Until 1976, the people of the Bagri community belonged to the SC category only in Central India.

Afterwards, regional barrier was removed for the Bagri community, and the people of this section began to take benefits across the state.

The names of the people of the Bagri community, belonging to the Rajput category, were removed from the SC category in 2007, but there is no such proof in Satna.

So, Pratima Bagri is getting this benefit. There is also no evidence in Satna, which indicates there are familial ties between the Bagri and Rajput communities.

Ahirhar has already said that if the committee does not make a decision in his favour, he will appeal to the court.