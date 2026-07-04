Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Celebrates 29th Birthday In Delhi, Launches His Book 'Mera Sanyasi' | VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Maharaj, celebrated his 29th birthday on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam.

The celebration was held as the 'Gyan Dhyan Daan Mahotsav' and was attended by several saints, celebrities, and political leaders.

Among those present were former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Delhi minister, MP Manoj Tiwari, Balk Nath, and several other senior leaders, who wished him on the occasion.

Millions of devotees from India and abroad also shared birthday wishes for Bageshwar Maharaj on social media.

राजधानी दिल्ली पहुंचकर बागेश्वर धाम सरकार के परम पूज्य महाराज श्री धीरेंद्र कृष्ण शास्त्री जी को जन्मदिवस के अवसर पर बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं दी।

साथ ही, महाराज श्री की बहुप्रतीक्षित पुस्तक 'मेरा संन्यासी' के विमोचन समारोह में सम्मिलित हुआ। यह पुस्तक केवल एक साहित्यिक कृति नहीं,… pic.twitter.com/b4wAMwPExy — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) July 4, 2026

During the event, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri also launched his new book, Mera Sanyasi.

According to him, the book was written during one of his private spiritual journeys and is based on the life and teachings of Sadguru Sanyasi Baba. Saints from Patanjali Yogpeeth and several dignitaries were present during the book launch ceremony.

The birthday celebration also received a huge response on social media. Political leaders, saints, celebrities, and thousands of devotees shared birthday wishes for Dhirendra Krishna Shastri through posts and videos.

Several clips from the celebrations at Bharat Mandapam also surfaced online, showing devotees gathering in large numbers to take part in the event and offer their greetings.