Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Apologises Over Lord Krishna Remarks After Backlash From Mathura Saints | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has apologised for his controversial remarks describing Lord Krishna as clever while comparing him with Lord Ram.

He clarified that Lord Ram and Lord Krishna are one and the same and there was no difference between the two. His comments triggered strong resentment among saints in Mathura who demanded an apology.

Shastri said his intention was not to create any distinction or division between the two deities. “If my words have hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise,” he said.

The controversy erupted over his remarks made during a Ram Katha in Karera, Shivpuri, on Oct 29.

While addressing devotees, Shastri had said, “'Humare Ram Sidhe hai, tumhare Krishna Tedhe hai'” (Our Ram is simple and straightforward, while your Krishna is clever). He further remarked that Lord Krishna’s appearance, name and even the way he walked or stood were crooked.

Compared Lord Ram’s and Krishna’s activities

During the discourse, Shastri repeatedly compared the two deities, referring to their appearances, activities and weapons. He said that Lord Krishna was often depicted standing in a three-bend posture, with one leg crossed over the other, his waist bent and his head tilted while playing the flute.

In contrast, he described Lord Ram as standing straight, with a straight name, appearance and way of walking. “Playing the flute is child’s play, but wielding a bow is no ordinary task,” he had said. Shastri also said that grazing cows was child’s play but making monkeys dance was not.