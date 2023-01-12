Ayushman Yojana is bigger than Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, claims leader of opposition Govind Singh

Leader of Opposition, Govind Singh | File Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Govind Singh's statement has come to the fore. Singh has alleged huge corruption in the Ayushman scam in the state.

Govind Singh said that the Ayushman scam is bigger than the Vyapam scam. He demanded from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to hand over the investigation of this scam to the CBI asking for punitive action against those who looted the rights of the poor.

I will write to the PM if Chauhan doesn't take action: Singh

The Leader of the Opposition said that the Government of India had implemented the Ayushman Yojana in the entire country to protect the poor but nothing of the sorts is happening in Madhya Pradesh. The scheme, that has a provision to provide free medical treatment of five lakh rupees has become a house of corruption. "There is all-round loot in Madhya Pradesh. Officers and people sitting in the Shivraj government are all involved in this scam," Singh has claimed.

Govind Singh alleged that five crore rupees were paid to hospitals which do not have doctors or beds. This Ayushman scam, is the biggest scam of Madhya Pradesh, Singh said. Singh also alleged that the government is completely silent about the matter. He further added that even BJP leaders are involved in this which is why no action is being taken in the matter.

The opposition leader has demanded an investigation challenging that if Shivraj Singh is clean, then he should hand over the matter to the CBI. “I have been raising this matter for 2 months but no arrest has been made so far,” he said.

Singh alleged that the officers of the department are taking out their brokerage from the scam. “If Shivraj Singh Chouhan does not take any action in this matter, then I will write a letter to PM Narendra Modi,” he added.