Ayodhya verdict: A new lease of life for Uma, Pawaiya; Both to campaign for BJP during by-polls

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Uma Bharti and ex-minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya got relief after they were acquitted in Babri mosque demolition case by a special CBI court in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The judgment infused a new life into both the leaders. Both of them will be deployed to campaign for the ensuing by-elections in the state.

When the disputed structure was demolished, Pawaiya was a national president of the Bajrang Dal and Uma a Member of Parliament.

Both of them are important faces of Hindu leadership. After the demolition of the mosque, they have been given special importance in national politics.

Uma as well as Pawaiya is close to RSS leadership. Uma is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rishikesh, because she is down with Covid-19. Pawaiya reached Lucknow on the day the judgment was delivered. He said he would make any comment on the issue only after reading the full judgment.

Congress’s politics revealed: Shivraj

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it was a significant day, because the judgment was historic. The Congress had hatched conspiracies and done politics on the issue, he said, adding that, the party always opposed the construction of Ram temple.

The Congress was behind shooting down kar sewaks and implicated the BJP leaders in false cases, but now, the truth has prevailed, he said.

Silence in Congress

The Congress that celebrated the bhumi pujan of Ram temple remained silent on Wednesday when the judgment on the demolition of disputed structure was delivered.

No senior leader of the party in the state issued any statement on the issue. Former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh kept mum. The party fears that any statement on the issue may affect its prospects in the upcoming by-polls.