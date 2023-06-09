Asha To Be Back Home From Pichore

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The female Namibian cheetah Asha, which moved out of Kuno National Park and is currently moving in Pichore area in Shivpuri district, may be tranqualised to bring her back to Kuno jungle.

“We can’t leave Asha alone for a long time. Soon, she will be tranqualised and will be brought back to jungles of Kuno,” said a senior forest officer associated with Cheetah Project.

“By moving alone, the purpose of Asha is not getting fulfilled. She is here to give produce offspring. By allowing her to move alone, we don’t want waste her fertility period,” he added.

Asha is still in Pichore and has not moved ahead. “We will watch her movement till Friday night. If she does not return, seniors’ advice will be taken to tranqualise her,” Sheopur District Forest Officer Prakash Kumar said.

It is more than a fortnight that Asha has moved out of Kuno National Park. A team of forest officials is following her movement and trying to ascertain her security.

Namibian expert at Kuno

A Namibian expert is likely to reach Kuno National Park to offer technical assistance to forest officials in handling cheetahs. At present, nine cheetahs are in Kuno jungles and remaining are inside the enclosure.

The Namibian expert will offer guidance on reuniting lone surviving cheetah cub with mother Jwala. At present, cub is under care of veterinarians and is recovering from weakness. It became weak due to dehydration and extreme heat. The remaining three cubs died of the same cause.

