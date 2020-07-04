Artistes draw attention to problems due to corona lockdown

Locals associated with the world of performing and visual arts drew attention of authorities and the government towards problems they are facing due to extended COVID 19 lockdown here on Thursday.

They posted small video clips of their works including their paintings, poems, vocal recitals, instrumental music etc on Facebook Live as also their brief life sketches.

The protest was part of a nation-wide 'Sune Saaj- Sune Aap' campaign. Those who joined the protests including writers, directors, musicians, dancers, folk dancers, folk singers, playback singers, painters, set designers, light designers, sound recordists, instrumentalists and others. Some of them gathered at residence of theatre personality Bishna Chauhan maintaining in Kotra Sultanabad while maintaining social distancing. They said that they are facing an existential crisis due to protracted lockdown and closure of all cultural activities and sought help of society and government.