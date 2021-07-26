Archdiocese of Bhopal celebrates World Grandparents Day

Bhopal: The Archdiocese of Bhopal celebrated the World Grandparents Day on Sunday by honouring elders of parishes and institutions following Covid-19 norms, a press release issued here on Monday said.

Archbishop urged all the priests and faithful to celebrate the day while honouring elderly people of their respective parishes and institutions.

Fr Maria Stephen, the PRO, said churches felicitated all the elders especially grandparents of Catholic Christian families/communities.