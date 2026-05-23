AR Rahman’s Concert Wins Hearts In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A live concert by Oscar-winning music composer and singer AR Rahman won the hearts of the audience at BHEL Ground in the city on Saturday as part of the promotional campaign for the film Peddi.

The music maestro performed Chikri Chikri and Rai Rai Raa Raa, drawing huge applause from the audience, especially youngsters, who danced to the tunes of the songs. Both tracks have become hugely popular among music lovers.

Actors Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma and Ravi Kishan also participated in the event.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas. Rahman’s return to Tollywood after a considerable gap has already generated massive buzz in the Telugu film industry. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 4.

Ram Charan told media persons that he would be seen performing wrestling sequences in the film.

Asked why the film’s promotions were launched in Bhopal, the actor said, “The people of Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh embrace wrestling and traditional sports with wholehearted passion.”

“The Hindi-speaking audience has always showered us with immense love. Therefore, this was the perfect venue to launch our promotional campaign. We are incredibly excited to spend a memorable evening with the audience in Bhopal, featuring a live performance by AR Rahman,” he added.