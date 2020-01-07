Anti-Mafia Drive: 43 externed from Bhopal and nearby districts

BHOPAL: Forty three mafia have been externed on Tuesday. Collector Tarun Pithode has externed these mafias from district of Bhopal, and near by other districts like Vidisha, Sehore and Raisen, Hoshangabad and Rajgarh.

Various cases like murders, attempt to murders, loots, illegal arms, extortion, stabbing and others have been recorded in their credits under various police stations.

Mohammed Sharif of police station Tallaya and Shakir Hussain of Gautam Nagar police station have been externed for a year.

Those externed for six months include: Faizal Khan of Gautam Nagar police station; Sanjay Yadav of Aishbad police station; Kailash of Piplani police station; and Tabrez Khan, Ajay Bairagi of Jahangirabad police station; Naresh Kushwah of Ashoka Garden police station; Amit Savale of Kolar police station; Sachin Sharma alias Kalu of Tilajamalpura police station; Kamlesh Kamle alias Kappu of TT Nagar police station; Javed khan of Aishbag; and Govind Sharma of TT Nagar.

Those externed for three months include Makhan Basod of piplani police station; Narendra Rajput of Aishbad police station; Sunil Rajput, Faizal, Raju alias Ravi Sharma of Shymla Hills police; Arun Ingle of TT Nagar; Mohammed Tahir of Aishbad police station; Vipin alias Vishal alias Jallad of Gautam Nagar; Faiz Ahmed Siddiqui of Jahangirabad police station; Salim Khan of Gautam Nagar; Anil Lokhande alias Pintya alias Pintu and Akash Thorat of TT Nagar police station; Irdish Ali and Mohammed Chand of Tallaya police station; Arbit alias Abid Shaikh and Vickey alias Bharat alias Bachcha of Jahangirabad police station; Shahrukh of Gautam Nagar police station; Gabbar of Nishatpura Police station; Firoz of Hanumanganj police station; Lucky Sardar, Vickey Bhatia alias Vickey Sardar of Chhola Mandir police station; Kallu alias Saeed of Shymla Hills; Rahul Negi of TT Nagar police station; Afsar Ali and Wasim of Gautam Nagar police station; Datar Singh Pardhi of Gandhi Nagar police station; Mohammed Faizar alias Balli of Tallaya and Shailu alias Kanjar of Bagsewania police station.