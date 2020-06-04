Alarming: Bhopal reports 186 cases in four days

BHOPAL: The state capital continued to record spike in corona cases as 52 persons were diagnosed infected with virus on Thursday, a day after the city saw 61 cases. Total 1723 people have been infected with coronavirus in the city till date and 61 people have died of the infection. In last four days, 186 positive cases have been recorded in the city.

The city as on date have as many as 141 containment areas, this includes 33 areas which were added in the list on Thursday.

On the day, Aishbag recorded 22 positive cases while Kotara-Sultanabad 17. These areas are now giving tough time to the administration, which just got relief from Jahangirabad, which was once a major corona hotspot.

Sudama Nagar(Aishbag) emerged as new hotspot recording 8 positive cases. Administration has deployed medical team for sampling and survey.

ADM Jamil Khan said, “Sudama Nagar has emerged as new hotspot in Aishbag area with eight positive cases. Overall Aishabag area recorded 22 positive cases on the day.”

Similarly, Kotra-Sultanabad recorded 17 positive cases on Thursday leaving administration high and dry. SDM Ajay Shukla said, “Banganga area recorded only one positive but Kotra Sultanabad recorded 17 positive. We need to focus on Kotra Sultanabad, Nehru Nagar, P&T area. We have intensified the samplings in these areas.”

As per the health department, entire health department has swung into action after Aishbag and Kotra-Sultanabad recorded major jumps in positive cases. Administration has deployed medical teams for sampling and survey. Families will also be shifted to safer place. More containment areas have been made.