AIIMS Professor Researches Sperm Retrieval In Case Of Hanging Death | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS professor Dr Raghvendra Kumar Vidua conducted research on, Use of Innovative Sample Dryer for Effective Sample Drying in Forensic Investigations: An Experimental Study, Post-mortem Sperm Retrieval in Hanging-Induced Mechanical Asphyxia: Probability and Temporal Dynamics and Application of Forensic Radiology and Imaging in Medicolegal Investigation in India.

He presented the research at the International Association of Forensic Sciences (IAFS) programmen held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Post-mortem sperm retrieval (PMSR) in hanging-induced asphyxia is the surgical recovery of viable sperm after death for future reproductive use.

Because hanging involves abrupt cerebral hypoxia without the systemic cellular insults seen in poisonings, viable and motile sperm can often be successfully retrieved within 24 hours of death.

Dr Abarnna Sree SB, Junior Resident, conducted research on Comprehensive Study of Histopathological Changes in Pineal, Pituitary and Adrenal Glands with Hormonal and Psychological Assessment in Suicidal Deaths.

Aswini Chandran, PhD Research Scholar, conducted research on, Integrating Post-Mortem Microbiology and Biomarker Technology to Enhance Accuracy and Quality in Determining Cause of Death.