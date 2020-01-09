After two days relief, Bhopal sees 6.8°C fall

BHOPAL: Icy winds began to blow through the state capital on Thursday, lowering temperature by several degrees, after two days of relief.

Sheopur remained the coldest place in the state with 5.4 degrees Celsius. The weather office has forecast cold wave conditions in 48 hours.

The day as well as night temperature in Bhopal declined by 6.8 degrees on Thursday.

A day earlier, the city recorded the maximum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius, while on Thursday, it dropped to 18.7 degrees Celsius, posting 6.8 degrees Celsius fall. Mercury dropped by 6 notches as city recorded minimum temperature of 9.4 degree Celsius.

Maximum temperature in different areas across the state also registered a fall on Thursday. The minimum temperatures recorded in different cities across the state were: Ratlam (7.2 degrees), Betul (7.7 degrees), Dhar (7.6 degrees), Guna (8.5 degrees), Khargon (8 degrees), Ujjain and Rajgarh (9.5 degrees).

Mahakaushal and Vindhya regions in the state experienced light rain which lowered the temperatures in the two regions.

Similarly, there may be rain in Sidhi, Satna, Singrauli and Rewa. According to weather office, there are possibilities of fog in Gwalior and Chambal divisions.

In coming days, there may be cold wave conditions in some areas in Central India and in some parts of Gwalior division.