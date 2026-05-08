After Bagri Dam Tragedy, Officials Issue Guidelines To Dam Ghat Boatmen In Dindori | Representative Image

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): The Dindori district administration woke up after a cruise of the MP Tourism Corporation sank in the Bagri Dam in Jabalpur near Khamaria Island on April 30 when a storm lashed the state.

At the meeting held on Thursday, the officials issued guidelines to the boat operators and asked them to strictly follow these rules.

Nearly 13 people met with a watery grave in the tragedy. Now, the administration of various districts, including Dindori, has resolved to take some measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

According to reports, collector Anju Pawan Bhadoria held a meeting with those who operate boats at Dam Ghat in the district and issued instructions to them about the measures they should follow.

Chief municipal officer Amit Tiwari told each operator to get their boat registered and carry life jackets, tubes, and other safety equipment.

The officials also directed the boat operators not to operate boats in stormy weather. Nor should they ferry any passenger in this situation.

The lives of tourists and local people are more important than anything else, so if they violate the rules, the administration will take action against them according to the rules, the officials said.