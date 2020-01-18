Bhopal all set for three-day adventure sports meet

Bhopal: A three-day adventure sports meet, Rocksport, was organised at St Joseph Convent School in Idgah hills.

The meet involved activities like commando net, body zorbing, sport climbing, double rope bridge race, tug of war, rope ladder climbing, horizontal crawl, mine field and zip line to list a few.

The school ensured the safety of students, maintaining the international safety standards. The well-trained and efficient staff guided the competitors into the competition.

Principal Lily told Free Press that such events inculcate leadership skills in the students, increase their confidence and kindles team spirit. Such competitions train them to face any difficulty in their life, she said.