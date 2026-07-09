Admission Crisis At Jabalpur's Rani Durgavati University? Only 646 Students Enroll Against 5,946 Seats

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur is witnessing a sharp drop in admissions this academic session.

Despite being the largest university in the Mahakoshal region, only 646 students have taken admission so far against 5,946 available seats.

The admission process began in June, and the figures after the third round of counselling have raised concerns. Out of 129 courses offered by the university, 60 have not received a single admission.

At the undergraduate level, only 353 students have enrolled against 3,461 seats. For postgraduate courses, 233 admissions have been recorded out of 1,705 seats. Only 50 students have taken admission in PG Diploma courses against 205 seats, while just five students have enrolled in UG Diploma courses out of 180 seats.

Even job-oriented courses have failed to attract students. All 120 seats in the BSc Agriculture course are still vacant. Low admissions have also been recorded in BSc Botany, BSc Zoology, Vedic Mathematics, BA Economics, and BA Sociology.

The low admission numbers have become a matter of concern for the university as the admission process continues.

About Bhopal Colleges

Capital Bhopal, however, has an edge as several government institutions continue to attract students. Students opting for technical or medical fields are inclined towards taking admission in Maulana Azad College of Technology, commonly known as MANIT, Gandhi Medical College, Hamidia College and others.