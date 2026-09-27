Academic Future Of Over 40,000 MP Nursing Students Remains Uncertain Amid Court Cases | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The academic future of over 40,000 nursing students in Madhya Pradesh remains uncertain amid pending court cases and issues related to unsuitable colleges.

While the state government has declared the results of some BSc nursing students, around 12,000 students currently pursuing their courses still face uncertainty over their academic future.

The examination results for an estimated 30,000 students enrolled in fraudulent, deficient or "unsuitable" institutions remain strictly withheld by the High Court.

The state government has submitted in the High Court a proposal for a training programme for nursing students of unsuitable colleges after transfer to suitable colleges.

The High Court stated that no academic results from sub-standard institutions will be approved until comprehensive physical verifications, student eligibility checks and intense historical record scrutinies are completed.

Nursing college students protested in Bhopal recently against significant delays regarding examinations, results, degrees, registration and scholarships.

Key demands were prompt issuance of degrees and registration numbers to students from the 2020-21 session, declaration of pending results and expedited hearing of nursing-related cases through a special bench.

Dr Yogesh Neekhara, deputy director, DME, said, Uncertainty still remains over the academic future of nursing students, but as cases are pending in HC, the government will go with HC instructions.

Students, meanwhile, said uncertainty continues despite the declaration of some results, particularly for those studying in unsuitable colleges.

Ritesh Ahirwar, a nursing student, said, The academic future of those who qualified for BSc second year and were promoted to final year, and BSc-I students who were promoted to second year, is still uncertain due to unsuitable nursing colleges.

Saurabh Kumar, a nursing student, said, I was in BSc-II nursing, so my results have been declared, but still the picture is not clear. Students have to be transferred from unsuitable to suitable colleges. However, it all depends on the government, but we are sceptical about it.

Rajiv Singh, another nursing student, said, The academic future of around 12,000 nursing students is hanging in the balance due to the proposed transfer of students from unsuitable to suitable colleges. The mechanism of the government is still not clear.