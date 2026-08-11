98 People, 11 Animals Rescued As Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding Across MP | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 109 lives trapped in waterlogged areas across the state were rescued on Monday, said officials. Heavy rain lashed several parts of the state on Monday resulting in waterlogging and flooded roads disrupting normal life across the state.

The teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Home Guards have saved as many as 98 people, four dogs and seven cows across the state.

The maximum number of people and pets, 23, were rescued in Bhopal, in Sukhi Sewania area of the district including four people trapped in a waterlogged 'nullah' area.

In village Balrampur of the area, a dam wall was breached, which led to 15 people getting trapped in the village, including five children, six women, four men and four dogs who were rescued by the SDRF and Home Guards team.

In Rajgarh, in village Badhahedi, 15 people trapped in a temple were rescued by SDRF, similarly, in village Bamankhera of Vidisha, 15 labourers trapped in a waterlogged area were rescued while a pregnant woman and three others were rescued in village Jamni while four people were rescued in village Ahamadpur in Sehore district.

In Omkareshwar, Khandwa district three visitors who were taking a dip in the Narmada were swept away by a strong current. Two SDRF jawans deputed at the 'ghat' jumped in and rescued the three from drowning.