80% Govt Schoolchildren In Classes 2 To 5 Fall Short Of Grade-Level Skills Across Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A huge learning gap among students in state government schools from Classes 2 to 5 has been exposed in an internal assessment of the Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK), which found that only around 20 per cent of children are performing at the learning level expected for their respective classes.

This means nearly 80 per cent of students assessed are yet to achieve grade-appropriate competencies, raising concerns over students being promoted to higher classes without acquiring basic skills in reading, writing and mathematics. Approximately 27 lakh students study in Classes 2 to 5 in government schools.

The RSK issued directives to district project coordinators regarding this on November 10. The directives state that the learning levels of children were found to be below the expected class-wise standards in the assessment. A special programme will be conducted for students. Class 1 students have been excluded because their school learning begins at the foundational level and they are already being covered through the regular foundational learning process.

Special 90-day programme will be held

In response to the poor learning outcomes, the RSK has directed schools to launch a special 90-day learning reinforcement programme for students of Classes 2 to 5. The initiative, scheduled to run from November 16 to February 16, will focus on strengthening basic competencies in Hindi, English and mathematics.

Focus on listening, speaking, reading and writing in English

The English reinforcement module focuses on all four language skills: listening, speaking, reading and writing. It suggests activities to improve children s familiarity with letters, letter sounds, words, sentence formation and basic reading.

Teachers cautioned against scolding or comparing students

The State Education Centre has also issued instructions on classroom behaviour during the programme. Teachers have been asked not to scold or embarrass children, compare their performance with that of classmates, or put pressure on them to complete all learning targets in a single day. They have been directed to begin teaching from each child s current learning level, appreciate small improvements, ensure active participation and maintain a positive classroom environment.