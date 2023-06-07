 66th National School Games begins today, 3,476 athletes to sweat for medals in Bhopal, Gwalior
14 sports disciplines are to be organised in Delhi, four in Bhopal, and two in Gwalior.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 02:03 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 3,476 athletes from different states will sweat for medals in multi-disciplinary national school games in Bhopal and Gwalior. The school education minister, Inder Singh Parmar, and sports and youth welfare minister, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, will inaugurate the 66th National School Games at Tatya Tope Stadium in Bhopal on Wednesday at 6 pm.

During the inauguration ceremony, General Secretary of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), Amarjit Sharma, and vice president Mukhtej Singh Badesha will also be present.

In the national multi-disciplinary tournament, about 1750 players will participate in athletics and boxing games from June 6 to 9 in Bhopal. About 1100 players will participate in hockey and badminton games from June 8 to 12 in Gwalior. Around 2376 players will participate in football, volleyball, judo, and table tennis games from June 10 to 13 in Bhopal.

Commissioner of Public Instruction Anubha Shrivastava said that this competition will be held from June 6 to 13 in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. It will be organised in Bhopal and Gwalior districts. In this competition, 14 sporting events will be organised in Delhi, 4 in Bhopal, and 2 in Gwalior. About 1750 players will participate in athletics and boxing games from June 6 to 9 in Bhopal.

Notably, due to the COVID crisis, the National School Sports Competitions are being organised by the School Games Federation of India after a three-year interval. The National School Sports Competition is being organised by the Madhya Pradesh Government School Education Department in collaboration with the Sports and Youth Welfare Department. Players from different states, union territories, and affiliated units will compete in this competition.

article-image

