55-Year-Old Man Dies After Overloaded E-Rickshaw Overturns In Road Pit In MP's Gwalior; CCTV Video Surfaces

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old man lost his life after an e-rickshaw carrying him overturned in a road pit dug in Gwalior on Tuesday.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and the video has now surfaced on social media.

In the CCTV footage, the e-rickshaw can be seen moving along the road when one of its wheels suddenly slips into a pit. The vehicle then loses balance, overturns, and throws its passengers and the loaded divan onto the road.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

#WATCH | 55-Year-Old Man Loses Life After E-Rickshaw Carrying Newly Purchased Divan Overturns In Road Pit Dug In MP's Gwalior#Gwalior #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/8O64eYdqcP — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 21, 2026

The deceased has been identified as Anand Kishore Bhatnagar, a resident of Shriram Colony in the Gol Pahariya area under the Janakganj police station limits.

According to information, Bhatnagar was returning home with his son after buying a new divan from Daulatganj. They were travelling in an e-rickshaw when it reached a road near their colony that had been dug up under the AMRUT scheme.

As the e-rickshaw passed through the stretch, it got stuck in the pit, lost balance and overturned.

The heavy iron divan and its wooden planks loaded in the vehicle fell directly on Bhatnagar. A wooden plank struck his neck, while the iron divan hit his head, leaving him critically injured.

People nearby rushed to help and took him to a private hospital. After initial treatment, he was referred to a government hospital and later shifted to the Trauma Centre. However, doctors declared him dead.

After receiving information, Janakganj police reached the spot, took the body into custody and began an investigation. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem on Monday.

Bhatnagar was employed at a private company in Malanpur. His sudden death has left his family in shock.

The CCTV footage of the accident has sparked concern over roads dug up for ongoing development works. Local residents alleged that roads are often left open after excavation without proper barricades or warning signs, leading to frequent accidents. Police are investigating the incident, while the accident has also raised questions over safety measures and the responsibility of the agencies carrying out the work.