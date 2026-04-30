50-Year-Old Farmer Killed In Hit-And-Run In Bhopal, Accused Driver Absconding | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man died on the spot after he was hit by a speeding car under Khajuri Sadak police station limits late Wednesday night.

The accused driver fled with four others in the vehicle. The deceased has been identified as farmer Santosh Banshkar, a resident of Doraha Jod, Ram Nagar Colony.

According to reports, Santosh had gone to Bilkisganj Jhagaria in Sehore district on Wednesday afternoon to drop off his daughter-in-law. While returning home at night, his motorcycle was hit head-on by a speeding car near Tumda Jod. Santosh received serious injuries and died on the spot.

After the accident, the car driver and four other occupants fled the spot without offering any help.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Police officials said efforts are underway to identify and trace the absconding driver. CCTV footages in the vicinity are being examined to identify the vehicle involved.