₹40 Lakh Healthcare Franchise Fraud, Seven Company Officials Booked In Bhopal

₹40 Lakh Healthcare Franchise Fraud, Seven Company Officials Booked | Representative Image

Rs 40 Lakh healthcare franchise fraud, seven company officials booked

//////Firm touted nationwide mall network, assured lucrative monthly payouts

Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal

Police have registered a case against seven officials of a Lucknow-based firm for allegedly duping a local investor of Rs 40 lakh under the pretext of a healthcare mall franchise. The suspects include the company’s CEO, directors and senior managers of Tasker Global Private Limited, Bagsewaniya police said on Friday.

According to police, complainant Rajkumar Gupta came across the company through a Facebook advertisement and was later contacted by its representatives, including a sales manager and a vice president.

They allegedly projected the firm as a well-established business operating over 50 malls nationwide and promised lucrative monthly returns.

Police station in-charge Amit Soni said Gupta was persuaded by these claims and invested Rs40 lakh under the City Mall Model. A commercial shop was finalised at the BHEL Sangam intersection, and a tripartite agreement was signed in January 2025 between the investor, the company and the property owner. The investment included franchise fees, infrastructure setup and initial medical stock.

However, Gupta alleged that the company failed to manage operations properly, including staff appointments and salary payments. In October 2025, the outlet received a notice regarding cancellation of its drug licence due to non-compliance.

Soni said that despite repeated follow-ups, company officials allegedly took no corrective action, leading to the shutdown of the store.

He added that the complainant stated in his police statement that the suspects stopped responding to calls and failed to honour assurances made earlier this year. Police have registered a case of fraud and criminal breach of trust, and an investigation is underway.

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