4 cities get ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ service in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Bharti Airtel (Airtel) launched its Voice Over Wi-Fi service - ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Raipur on Friday.

Airtel Wi-Fi Calling can now be accessed by Airtel mobile customers over any Home or Public Wi-Fi network across India. Over 100 smart phones support Airtel Wi-Fi Calling. There is no extra charge for calls made over ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ and the application consumes minimal data.

Dharmender Khajuria, CEO-Bharti Airtel, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh said, “Airtel has been pioneering the use of new technologies to enhance customer experience and delight. ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ will go a long way in making the voice calling experience more seamless, especially in locations where site installations is a major challenge for mobile operators.”