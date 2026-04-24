₹3.82 Lakh Fraud From Bank Account; Police Begin To Freeze Beneficiary Accounts | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A cyber fraud case has been reported from the Piplani area, where Rs 3.82 lakh were withdrawn from a man’s bank account through unauthorised transactions. Police registered a case on Friday against unidentified people and started investigation.

According to police, the victim, Anil Kumar Mishra, a resident of Neerja Nagar, works in the private sector and holds an account with a private bank.

On March 24, Mishra received five consecutive SMS alerts informing him that money had been debited from his account in multiple transactions. Shocked by the withdrawals, he visited the bank the following day and also filed a written complaint with the cyber cell.

After initial inquiry, police have formally registered the case. Station house officer Chandrika Yadav said that letters were sent to the concerned banks to freeze the accounts where the money was transferred. The process to recover the amount will proceed only after court approval.

Three Bhopal resident fall prey to cyber scam

Three city residents lost over Rs 4 lakh in separate cyber frauds. A retired BHEL employee was tricked via impersonation, a hotel sales manager fell victim to a task-based investment scam, and a cloth merchant lost money through a malicious APK link. Police have registered cases and launched investigations to trace the unidentified perpetrators.