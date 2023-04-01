 3,621 ahatas closed in Madhya Pradesh: Relief for people, challenge for cops
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
A closed ahata in Bhopal | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People breathed a sigh of relief with closure of ahatas in the state from April 1. In all, 3621 ahatas in state including 90 in Bhopal were closed from Saturday.

Now, people will prefer to use small eateries, kiosks, pan-shops in vicinity of liquor outlets to consume, which police may find hard to handle. Conflicts with police will be routine scene, according to liquor traders. In many colonies, people have demanded closure of liquor shops.

Corporator Guddu Chauhan said, “It is a big relief but people will consume it along roadside. Police have to handle it. Liquor shops are open.”

Sanjiv Mishra, Kolar Traders’ Association president, said, “We were facing problems due to liquor outlets and ahatas. Now, it is big relief. There is peace in society.”

Liquor contractor Eshan Shivhare said, “High income group people always prefer to take liquor home or consume it in cars. Mostly, low income group used ahatas. So, they will consume at roadside kiosks. It is not the issue of one day. Now, it will happen daily. ”

Another liquor contractor Pawan Mishra said, “After closing of ahatas, people will visit eateries, dabhas, paan shops, kiosks to consume liquor. It will lead to regular conflicts with police on roads. Earlier, people used to sit in ahata and drink. Now, they will move around roadside kiosks for a drink to two.”

article-image
