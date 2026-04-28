35% Reservation For Women Proposed In Home Guards Recruitment In MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time, 35% reservation for women has been proposed for recruitment as Home Guards. A proposal has been sent to the state government for approval. The Home Guards department will recruit 5,020 personnel with 35% of the posts proposed to be reserved for women candidates.

Though Nari Shakti Vandan (Women's Empowerment) Amendment Bill could not pass in Lok Sabha, efforts towards women's empowerment have already begun across the country. In line with this, preparations are underway to reserve 35% of posts for women in Madhya Pradesh Home Guards.

At present, there is no provision for recruitment of women as Home Guards mainly due to the perception that the nature of duties is more arduous than that of the district police force. However, service conditions have become less strenuous compared to the past. Women have also shown willingness to join more demanding services. The Home Guards are deployed for various duties including disaster management and election-related assignments.

The last recruitment drive was held in 2009 and no large-scale recruitment has taken place since then. The sanctioned strength of the Home Guards in the state is 15,800. About 9,000 personnel are currently in service while the remaining posts are vacant. For 2016 Simhastha fair, 200 women were recruited.

The proposal

The recruitment examination be conducted by Employees Selection Board. The State Cabinet will decide whether to approve 35% reservation for women, as there is no such provision at present. A policy change will require Cabinet approval. The proposal is currently with the state home department.

Mahakal Lok deployment

About 488 Home Guards will be deployed at Mahakal Lok whether they will be responsible for security at the site, eliminating the need for private security.