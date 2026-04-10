₹30 Crore Som Distilleries Liquor Stock Stuck In Legal Limbo In MP, Disposal Delayed

₹30 Crore Som Distilleries Liquor Stock Stuck In Legal Limbo, Disposal Delayed | AI Generated/ Gemini

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is yet to take a decision on liquor stock worth nearly Rs30 crore seized from the Som Distilleries Raisen unit.

Following the action, the excise department confiscated around 2.12 lakh bottles of liquor from the distillery. However, the stock has not been auctioned or disposed of as the case remains pending before the court.

The action stems from allegations that the company was involved in the use of forged transport permits for liquor movement, leading to substantial loss of excise revenue. Officials said that while the base value of the seized liquor is estimated at around Rs13 crore, it rises to nearly Rs30 crore after adding 110% excise duty.

The department has already sent a proposal to the government seeking permission for disposal, but no approval has been granted so far. Meanwhile, with each passing day, bottles are nearing expiry, raising concerns over potential losses.

Excise Commissioner Deepak Saxena said that since the matter is in the court, the department is not obligated to sell the seized stock and is maintaining status quo. He also clarified that the liquor was seized at a time when the company had not yet been proven guilty by the court.

Regulatory action dates back to 2024

Regulatory action against Som Distilleries dates back to 2024, when the Madhya Pradesh Excise Department issued a show-cause notice on Feb 26, 2024, over alleged violations of liquor policy. The case traces back to an earlier incident in which a truck carrying liquor was intercepted and found to be operating with fake documentation. Based on this, licences of the company s units were later suspended, with the matter still under judicial scrutiny.