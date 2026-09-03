30 Child Deaths In MP’s Balaghat: CMHO Removed; Rewa Hospital Chief Replaced After Mother-Newborn Deaths | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Health Department has removed senior health officials in Balaghat and Rewa following serious controversies surrounding the deaths of children and a pregnant woman in Rewa and Balaghat, respectively.

In Balaghat, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Paresh Uplav was removed from his post after the deaths of 30 children in the district.

The deaths had raised serious concerns over the functioning of the district health system and the response of health authorities.

The Public Health and Medical Education Department issued the order on Wednesday and appointed Dr Manoj Pandey, CMHO of Dindori, as the new CMHO of Balaghat.

Meanwhile in Rewa, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGMH) superintendent Dr Rahul Mishra was removed with immediate effect, seven days after the death of pregnant woman Kalpana Mishra and her newborn at the hospital.

The responsibility of SGMH superintendent has been handed over to Dr Priyank Sharma, senior professor and head of the Department of Surgery.

The action against the Rewa hospital administration came amid growing controversy over Kalpana Mishra's death.

After the death of the woman and her newborn, a dispute reportedly broke out between her family and hospital authorities.

A video allegedly showing inappropriate behaviour with the family members and objectionable remarks during a conversation subsequently went viral on social media, further intensifying questions over the hospital administration.