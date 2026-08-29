27 Child Deaths Put Health System Under Lens In MP’s Balaghat; CM Yadav Visits Today | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will visit Balaghat district as part of the Jan Vishwas Abhiyan on Saturday.

It will be Yadav's first visit to the district after the deaths of children due to illness.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, in-charge minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh, and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar have already visited the district to take feedback.

Lack of awareness among the Baiga tribe about health and hygiene was one of the causes behind the deaths, but the negligence of the health department remained the major reason behind the tragedy.

During Yadav's visit, the axe may fall on the chief medical and health officer Dr Paresh Uplav for deaths of children.

Earlier, Shukla removed Uplav from the post of immunisation officer. But he still holds the position of CMHO. According to sources, Yadav may act against Uplav.

According to the government feedback, the district administration received warning about the disease that claimed the lives of 27 children one and a half months ago, but the officials hardly paid any heed to it. So, the number of deaths increased.

Deaths occurred in Baihar and Birsa areas. The officials barely paid any attention to the villages in these areas after the initial deaths of children.

According to locals, setting up health camps on time, could have saved the lives.

Yadav may increase the financial aid given to the families of the deceased children. According to reports, the administration has provided only Rs 20,000 each to the affected families.

The number of deaths also sparked disputes between local people and the officials of the district. Thus, Yadav may announce financial aid for all affected families.