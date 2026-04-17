25-Year-Old Woman Raped On Pretext Of Job In MP's Gwalior; Accused Boasted Influential Connections In Industry

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Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped and assaulted on the pretext of a job in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The incident happened in the Hajira area of Gwalior.

According to the police report, the victim, an M.A. graduate, was actively seeking employment. During this period, she became acquainted with Karan Dhakad, a resident of Lootpura, who claimed to have connections with influential people and assured her that he could secure a government job for her.

It is alleged that about 15 days ago, the accused reached the girl's house and forcibly raped her. After this, he continued to exploit her in the name of the job. When the victim put pressure on him to get a job, the accused kept on avoiding the matter by making excuses.

When the victim protested, the accused's brother, Sunny Dhakad, reached her house. He beat up the girl and threatened to kill her. Hajira police station has registered a case under various sections, including rape and assault. Both the accused are being searched.

The police have registered a case against the accused Karan Dhakad and his brother and started an investigation.

Red flags to watch out for:

An offer of employment without requiring a candidate to apply or interview for a position.

Unprofessional communications containing typos, poor grammar, etc.

Job descriptions with overly general qualifications or a lack of pertinent details regarding the position itself.

Requests for confidential information, like financial account numbers or sensitive personally identifiable information before acceptance of an offer.

Requests for payment related to equipment or required training, even if the “recruiter” promises that the company will reimburse new employees for these costs.