24x7 power supply to domestic consumers & 10 hrs to farmers is top priority: PS Energy

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Principal secretary energy Sanjay Dubey said constant 24 hours quality power supply to domestic consumers and 10 hours to agricultural consumers is top priority. The demand for electricity in the upcoming Rabi season is likely to reach about 17656 MW, said the official while reviewing the preparations of power companies for the Rabi season. Reviewing the works of Power Management Company, Power Generating Company, Power Transmission Company and State Load Despatch Center, the officials asked the agencies to work in full coordination to ensure adequate availability of electricity in the state.

The thermal and hydel power stations of the power generating company should generate electricity by making full use of their potential and the power transmission company should maintain the pace of uninterrupted power supply with quality voltage, said the official.

To meet this demand of electricity, besides thermal and hydel power stations of Power Generating Company, there is adequate availability of electricity generated from Indira Sagar Hydroelectric Power Station, Omkareshwar Hydroelectric Project, independent thermal power plants and new and renewable power plants established in the state, he stated.

He said that efforts should be made to generate electricity at night from the hydropower stations of the power generating company.

He directed the Transmission Company to give top priority to complete the work of sub-stations and ultra high pressure lines in the entire state. He directed them to conduct drone patrolling of 220 KV transmission lines in the state on priority. After the drone survey of these lines, the maintenance work should be done immediately. He directed to speed up the proposed works for unmanned operation of all 400 KV substations of the transmission company and complete them within the stipulated time frame.