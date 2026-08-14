24-Year-Old LLM Student From Aishbagh Gets Death Threats Over Rape Case Withdrawal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old LLM student from Aishbagh has alleged that she received death threats and was pressurised to withdraw a rape case against a man with whom she was in a relationship.

Based on her complaint, police have registered a case against Ayush Srivastava and launched an investigation on Thursday.

According to the complaint, the woman was working as a salesgirl at a mall when she met Srivastava in September 2023.

The two later entered into a relationship. She alleged that on October 27, 2023, Srivastava took her to Hotel Pride Inn in Rachna Nagar and established physical relations with her on the promise of marriage.

The woman claimed that Srivastava continued assuring her of marriage for nearly a year before refusing to marry her.

She then approached Govindpura police, following which a case was registered for allegedly establishing a sexual relationship through a false promise of marriage. The matter is currently pending before a Bhopal district court. The complaint states that after obtaining anticipatory bail from Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur, Srivastava allegedly began pressuring her to withdraw the case.

Police station incharge Sandeep Pawar said the woman alleged that between December 18, 2025, and July 9, 2026, threatening messages were sent to her through four different Instagram accounts.

She claimed the accounts were created to pressurise her into withdrawing the case, with serious consequences threatened if she refused. TI Pawar further said that police were examining the social media accounts, messages and other evidence as part of the investigation.