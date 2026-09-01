₹21 Lakh Fee Vs ₹84,000 Scholarship: Supreme Court Notice In MP Student’s Case | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court (SC) has issued a notice to the Commissioner of Backwards Class and Minority Welfare Department, Madhya Pradesh, for non-disbursal of post-matric scholarship.

Justice BV Nagaratna in Supreme Court condoned the delay and also issued notices to the Central Government, State of MP, the Commissioner, Backwards Commission, Bhopal, to file a reply.

The Central Government had introduced post-matric scholarship for postgraduation students in medical studies for OBC students and EWS category in 2014-15. The scheme was for the post-graduate medical course, which is of three years.

Dr Dinesh Chandra Patidar was from MP, an OBC category student, and he did his BDS from MP. After that, he got admission in Ambala, Haryana, in MDS course for a period of three years.

The fee he deposited in the medical college in Haryana was Rs 7 lakh per year but when he requested MP govt commissioner, Backwards Commission, in Bhopal, he got only Rs 42,000 per annum and a total of Rs 84,000 only for two years, which was challenged in the MP High Court.

The High Court dismissed the writ petition, which was then challenged in the Supreme Court.

Senior advocate Aditya Sanghi argued that state government was to reimburse total Rs 21 lakh and it had no right to deduct any amount and MP government was wrong by paying only Rs 84,000 to Dr Dinesh.