Bhopal: 2-yr-old run over by BMC's garbage vehicle in Kolar, dies

Accident | Representative Image

Bhopal: A two-year-old girl died after Bhopal Municipal Corporation's garbage van allegedly hit her in city's Kolar area on Tuesday afternoon.

As per the information, the garbage vehicle was out to collect waste in Priyanka Nagar of Kolar area. A toddler was standing right behind the vehicle, when the driver, failing to see her, allegedly reversed the vehicle and she came under the wheels.

Police seized the vehicle while search for the accused driver is on. Further investigation is underway. (With inputs from agencies)

More Details Awaited

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)