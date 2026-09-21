18 DIGs Set To Become IGs On January 1, 2027 In Madhya Pradesh | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The six-year shortage of IG-rank officers in the state police is set to ease, with around 18 DIGs due for promotion on Jan 1, 2027.

The promotions will strengthen the pool of senior officers at Police Headquarters and range levels, where DIGs currently hold additional charge of several key IG posts. The Gwalior Range, for instance, is being headed by a DIG-level officer.

At present, there are 51 DIGs in the state, comprising officers from the 2009 to 2012 batches. The 2009 batch alone accounts for 20 of these officers.

Of these, 18 officers are likely to assume the rank of IG on Jan 1, 2027. The promotions will result in a significant increase in the number of IG-rank officers.

Police Headquarters aims to promote all officers of the 2009 batch to the rank of IG on Jan 1, although the promotion of three officers will depend on the prevailing circumstances.

A Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting will be held for the entire batch. The remaining officers are expected to be promoted as IG-rank officers retire over time. Consequently, all eligible officers of the 2009 batch could become IGs in 2027.

Number of IGs to reach 33

Currently, 16 IGs are posted in the state police. Among them, Abhay Singh (2002 batch) is set to be promoted to the rank of ADG on Jan 1, 2027, which will reduce the current count to 15.

On the same day, the promotion of 18 DIGs from the 2009 batch to the rank of IG will bring the total number to 33. In other words, there will be a net addition of 18 officers to the IG rank on Jan 1 alone.

Promotions to reflect at range level: Katiyar

Special DG administration Adarsh Katiyar said that the promotions will also be reflected at the range level. Filling senior officer positions at Police Headquarters and within the ranges will also become easier.

20 IPS officers in line for IG rank

The 2009 batch of IPS officers likely to get promoted to IG rank include Tarun Nayak, Navneet Bhasin, Amit Singh, Santosh Singh Gaur, Monika Shukla, Mukesh Kumar Srivastava, Sunil Kumar Pandey, OP Tripathi, Manoj Kumar Singh, Sunil Kumar Jain, Awadhesh Kumar Goswami, Manoj Kumar Srivastava, Saket Prakash Pandey, Amit Sanghi, TK Vidyarthi, Satyendra Shukla, Bijendra Kumar Singh, Prashant Khare, Atul Singh, and Manish Kumar Agrawal.