161 MP Police Officials Demoted After DPC Review Over Allegedly Concealed Criminal Cases, Punishments | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 161 police officials have been demoted because they concealed the facts about their criminal cases and punishment from the police department.

They include 78 inspectors and 83 sub inspectors. A decision to this effect was taken on Tuesday. The decision follows a review conducted at the departmental promotion committee (DPC) meeting held recently.

The demoted police officials had concealed information related to their cases pending in courts, punishment given by their senior officials and other offences when the promotion procedure was underway.

After a large number of promotions were made in police department, the police headquarters (PHQ) held a review at a DPC meeting in which promotions were given to sub inspectors as inspectors.

After the police headquarters (PHQ) issued the promotion list and sent it to the concerned units, the supervisory officer or the SP rechecked the credentials and after finding the faults, they returned the proposal to the PHQ.

After the DPC review, these inspectors were demoted to the post of sub-inspectors or to the post of incharge inspectors.

According to officials, after the court decision or end of the punishment, the names of these 161 officials will be discussed at the DPC meeting to be held in future.

The PHQ will conduct the next DPC meeting in November this year. At the meeting, the names and posts for December 2027 will be decided. Once the list is final, the posts will be filled accordingly.

The promotions

In all, 27,534 police officials and personnel across 58 cadres of the police department have been promoted.

Among them, 12,928 constables at the field level were promoted as head constables and 5,171 head constables were promoted as assistant sub-inspectors.

The police administration scrutinised the records of about 2,100 acting inspectors and sub-inspectors for promotion. Of them, 1,029 were promoted.

30 subedars promoted

On Tuesday, the PHQ issued the promotion list of 30 subedars who have been made reserve inspectors. Earlier, the PHQ had promoted 169 subedars to RI category and now a total of 199 promotions have been made on these posts.