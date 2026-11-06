15,000 Self-Help Groups Across MP Struggle With Lakhs In Debt As Midday Meal Payments Remain Pending For Months; Statewide 'Chakka Jam' On November 17 | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 15,000 self-help groups (SHGs) engaged in preparing midday meals for schoolchildren and supplementary nutrition for Anganwadi beneficiaries across Madhya Pradesh are struggling to keep their kitchens running, with payments pending for months.

While groups supplying meals to government schools have not received payments since July, those preparing food for Anganwadi centres have been waiting for funds since August.

The prolonged delay has pushed several SHGs into debt, running into lakhs of rupees. With no regular payments, group members say they are borrowing money from local shopkeepers to purchase groceries and other essentials, while their liabilities continue to mount.

The groups will now organise a statewide road blockade on Nov 17, with protests planned in every district, to demand the release of pending payments.

Two separate schemes affected

The crisis affects two separate government nutrition programmes. Under the school Mid-Day Meal scheme, SHGs receive Rs 10 per child per meal. Under the Anganwadi nutrition programme, the payment is Rs 8 per child for breakfast and lunch combined, comprising Rs 3 for breakfast and Rs 5 for the meal.

Under the Anganwadi programme, the Rs 5 allocated for lunch is further divided into Rs 3 for rotis, Re 1 for dal and Re 1 for vegetables. The Rs 3 breakfast component is separate. Thus, groups are expected to provide both breakfast and lunch within Rs 8 per child per day.

Basanti Yadav, owner of a self-help group, said that with no money coming in, members are forced to purchase groceries on credit from local shopkeepers. The outstanding dues have now reached lakhs of rupees, making it increasingly difficult to continue preparing meals.

Vinod Baghel said the allocation for preparing rotis itself leaves little for the actual ingredients. Of the Rs 3 provided for rotis under the Anganwadi meal, around Rs 2 goes towards the labour of rolling and cooking them. The remaining amount is insufficient to comfortably meet the cost of flour.

Food quality complaints reach school education department

Even as SHGs struggle with delayed payments, complaints regarding the quality of midday meals have also been reaching the school education department. In some places, students have staged protests over the food being served to them, raising concerns over the quality and acceptability of meals.

Ajay Manjariya said, I have a debt of 2 lakhs of traders now, Diwali is coming and everyone wants money now. Under the Anganwadi programme, Rs 8 per child is provided for breakfast and lunch combined, of which only Rs 5 is meant for the main meal.

Manjariya said that despite these constraints, groups are expected to maintain food quality and taste, and face complaints if standards are not met.

Department blames transition to new payment portal

Deputy Commissioner Rajeev Mishra, who looks after the Mid-Day Meal programme, attributed the delay to a change in the payment mechanism. He said that earlier, payments were processed through the Government of India's portal, but the department has now shifted to the SNA Sparsh portal.

The transition has resulted in delays in releasing funds. Mishra said the department has initiated the process of clearing pending payments for July, August and September.