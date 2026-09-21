15,000 Madhya Pradesh Class 4 Employees Await Promotion Orders Despite CM’s CPT Assurance | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Class 4 employees are still awaiting promotion orders days after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) would not be mandatory for their promotion to Class 3 posts.

They are now waiting for the General Administration Department to issue a fresh order facilitating their promotion. There are over 60 Class 4 employees in Mantralaya, while their number across the state is around 15,000.

Madhya Pradesh Rajya Karamchari Sanghthan president Ramesh Chandra Sharma said that as far as the issue related to promotion of Class 4 employees to Class 3 category is concerned, it has been brought to the knowledge of the government. The promotion orders are likely to be issued soon.

In the meantime, there are officers of some other cadres who are waiting for promotion.

Sources in Mantralaya said that promotions from section officer to under secretary, under secretary to deputy secretary and deputy secretary to additional secretary are still in limbo.

These officers are worried as four officials, including two section officers and two under secretaries, have already retired while waiting for promotion. These are from the Mantralaya Service cadre.