1,300 PG AYUSH Holders From MP To Benefit From NTET |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 1,300 PG AYUSH doctors from Madhya Pradesh will appear in the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) being held in December. It is the second NTET examination. The first was held in April this year.

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) issued a notification to the principal secretaries of medical education, commissioners/directors of AYUSH and registrars of universities. The commission will release the examination schedule, application process, syllabus and relevant guidelines in due course. NCISM has already imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on colleges for employing "paper faculty".

For practitioners of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), qualifying for the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) is mandatory. Only those who have completed their postgraduate (MD/MS) degrees in these AYUSH streams are eligible to appear for this examination.

Dr Rakesh Pandey, national spokesperson for the AYUSH Medical Association, stated that NTET will solve the issue of teacher shortage, due to which recognition of various Ayurved colleges was at stake. This test will benefit around 1,300 PG holders. NCISM has already imposed a Rs 25 lakh fine for paper faculty in colleges, so this test will give us genuine teachers.