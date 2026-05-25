13-Year-Old Girl Drowns In Well While Bathing; Brother Jumps In To Save Her, Both Die In MP’s Chhatarpur

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Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A brother and sister died after drowning in a well in Chhatarpur on Monday.

According to information, 13-year-old Muskan Rajput was bathing near a well built in a field close to her house when she accidentally slipped and fell into the water.

Seeing his sister drowning, her 15-year-old brother Satyajeet Rajput immediately jumped into the well to save her.

The incident took place in Bagwan village under the Lavkush Nagar police station area on Monday morning.

Eyewitnesses said Satyajeet tried hard to rescue his sister, but due to the deep water and the depth of the well, he also got trapped and drowned. Both siblings lost their lives in the incident.

Officials said the well did not have a protective boundary wall around it, which may have led to the accident.

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The incident came to light when the siblings’ elder brother, Niranjan Rajput, reached the spot and saw their bodies floating in the well. Shocked by the scene, he raised an alarm, after which villagers and family members rushed to the spot.

Both children were pulled out of the well and taken to Lavkush Nagar Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

After the incident, grief spread across the village and the family was left devastated.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation. Initial inquiry suggests that both children died due to drowning.