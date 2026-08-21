13 Gates Of Bargi Dam Open Amid Heavy Rain In Catchment Areas; Bhedaghat Flooded, Narmada Water Level To Rise By 8 To 10 Feet— VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 13 gates of Bargi Dam opened amid heavy rainfall in Jabalpur and catchment areas on Friday. The gates were lifted to a height of 2.15 metres to ensure easy and quicker water flow into Narmada.

A total of 3,988 cumecs (140,836 cusecs) of water is now being released through the 13 gates. Civil defence teams are maintaining special vigilance at key Narmada ghats in Jabalpur.

Visuals show a huge quantity of water gushing out from all 13 gates of the Bargi Dam, giving a picture-perfect shot!

With 13 gates up now, the water level of Narmada is expected to rise by 8 to 10 feet.

Safety alert issued:

The district administration has issued a safety alert and appealed to residents to maintain distance from the banks of Narmada river-- including Gwarighat, Tilwara Ghat and Bhedaghat.

🌊✨ ये है भेड़ाघाट का मशहूर धुआंधार जलप्रपात!



जब नर्मदा जी पूरे वेग से संगमरमरी चट्टानों से टकराकर नीचे गिरती हैं, तो पानी की तेज धार से उठता फुहार और धुंध का गुबार ऐसा नजारा बनाता है, मानो पानी से धुआँ उठ रहा हो। 😍



प्रकृति का ये अद्भुत दृश्य वाकई देखने लायक है। 🙏🌿… pic.twitter.com/a71Bzq8t4y — Indian Observer (@ag_Journalist) August 21, 2026

Bhedaghat inundated; SDRF, NDRF deployed

The heavy rainfall in the region has inundated Bhedaghat-- a famous tourist spot admired for its marble rock cliffs and Dhuandhar falls. Videos have surfaced on social media showing a drone shot of the area, with water flooding the fields as dark clouds hover. The Narmada River can be seen in spate as strong currents flowed.

The municipal council hurriedly removed shops from the area, and directed shopkeepers to stay away temporarily till the situation becomes normal.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local divers have been deployed at the site to prevent any untoward accident. They are continuously monitoring the situation.

9 gates opened 3 days ago

Earlier, on Tuesday, the authorities opened nine gates of the dam at an average height of 0.78 metres. As much as 1,031 cubic metres of water per second (cumecs) was released.