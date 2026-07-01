1 Kg Ganja Seized While Being Smuggled From Raipur To Jabalpur By Bus; Accused Arrested | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly transporting 1 kg of cannabis from Raipur to Jabalpur by bus was arrested by police during a vehicle-checking drive after acting on a tip-off in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The incident occurred near Sharda Mandir, close to Mangalayatan University College, under the Barela police area in Jabalpur.

According to the report, the accused was identified as Gagan Kevat, a resident of Rampur Chhapar, and arrested while transporting contraband from Raipur.

Acting on a tip-off, Barela police arrested a notorious drug trafficker red-handed. During a special checking operation near the Sharda Temple, the police team intercepted a suspect who was travelling by bus from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, to Jabalpur with a large quantity of marijuana.

Upon searching the suspect, police discovered 1 kg of cannabis which was being transported from Raipur to Jabalpur by bus

Police are now investigating who the supplier is and where the cannabis was brought from.

The accused are currently in custody and a case was registered under the NDPS Act, are being questioned to uncover the wider drug network behind the operation.

Around 6k Cannabis Plants Worth ₹1.5 Crore Seized In Khargone

A similar case of cannabis was found where Khargone police carried out their biggest drug raid under Operation Prahar on Wednesday, seizing 5,900 cannabis plants worth Rs 1.49 crore from two villages.

The raids were conducted in remote areas where mobile networks do not function.

Police teams had to trek through difficult terrain and worked for several hours to uproot the illegal crops.

The first raid was conducted in the Sendriyaghati area of Guwada village. Police recovered 5,500 cannabis plants weighing 2,811 kg, valued at Rs 1.40 crore. The field owner, Juwan Singh, was arrested and a case was registered under the NDPS Act.