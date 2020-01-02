What To Expect From Harley-Davidson In 2020

2020 is going to be one of the most important years for Harley-Davidson as the cult bikemaker plans on introducing a range of motorcycles. Now, Harley-Davidson hasn’t really kept anything under the wraps, so there is a possibility that you might already know what the Americans are planning to bring. But in case you haven’t been connected to the internet for a while, here’s what the Bar & Shield company will treat us to this year.

BS6-compliant models:

Harley-Davidson became the first premium bikemaker to launch a BS6-compliant motorcycle in India. And why shouldn’t it? We mean, almost half of Harley’s India sales consists of the 750s (Street 750 and the Street Rod), so it makes sense for the bikemaker to sell the updated variants of the 750s first.

Apart from this, Harley-Davidson is expected to bring in BS6/Euro-5-compliant variants of its Softail lineup as well as its 2020 portfolio to our shores in a couple of months.

What about the Pan America and the Bronx?

Harley-Davidson has already showcased a near-production ready version of both motorcycles at this year’s EICMA. So we believe that the manufacturer might launch the Pan America and the Bronx by the second half of this year in the international market. There’s no word from the company about the India launch, but we can expect these motorcycles to come to our shores by early 2021.

Small-capacity Harley:

Yes, Harley-Davidson is tapping into the small-capacity motorcycle segment. The new motorcycle is likely to debut at the next EICMA. The Americans have teamed up with Chinese manufacturer Qianjiang Motorcycle Co to develop the new entry-level motorcycle.

Both companies have already finalised the design of the motorcycle and soon, it will head into production. By the way, Qianjiang Motorcycle Co is the same company that makes Benelli motorcycles. So, just to give you a heads-up, it is likely to feature the same engine as the 302S.