What does Maruti have in store for Auto Expo 2020?

Maruti Suzuki is the largest car manufacturer in the Indian market and with Auto Expo 2020 just around the corner, it is expected to put up strong show at the country’s largest auto show. So let’s take a look at what Maruti will probably have in store for us at the Expo.

Futuro-E concept

Maruti has been busy testing its fleet of electric WagonRs in the country, but recent interactions with the company’s officials have suggested that the carmaker doesn’t have an EV planned for 2020. Instead, we will get the Futuro-E concept at the Auto Expo and it is likely to be the big-ticket for Maruti at this year's show. It will showcase the direction that Maruti wants to take with EVs. The market launch of the carmaker’s first-ever electric vehicle in India could happen sometime in 2021 with a price tag of around Rs 12 lakh.