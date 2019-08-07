What could be Tata’s mystery EV: Harrier, H2X or EVision?

Three of the four EVs that were announced include the Tigor EV, Altroz EV and Nexon EV. The confirmation of the electric version of the Nexon sub-compact SUV was the newest addition to Tata’s EV list.

The Tigor EV is already on sale for commercial use and is expected to be offered for private buyers soon with an improved range of around 200km. Meanwhile, the Altroz hatchback is set to be launched in India soon, while the Altroz EV will arrive around mid-2020 despite being showcased in concept form at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.