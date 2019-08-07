What could be Tata’s mystery EV: Harrier, H2X or EVision?

Tata plans to launch four EVs by early 2021, including the Tigor EV, Altroz EV, Nexon EV and a mystery EV
Both of Tata’s newest platforms (ALFA-ARC and OMEGA-ARC) are EV-ready with a range of around 300km.
Fourth EV candidates include H2X and EVision concepts as well as the Harrier.
H2X micro-SUV is based on the Altroz’ ALFA-ARC platform.
The EVision all-electric sedan concept is based on the Harrier’s OMEGA-ARC platform.
The fourth EV is likely to be the last to arrive, i.e after the electric version of the Tigor, Altroz and Nexon.t
Tata Motors had recently announced its plans of launching four new electric vehicles in India over the next 12 to 18 months. Included in that list were models that have already been showcased or existing Tata cars that are set to be electrified soon. However, the list also contains a mystery model, details of which haven’t been revealed yet.
Three of the four EVs that were announced include the Tigor EV, Altroz EV and Nexon EV. The confirmation of the electric version of the Nexon sub-compact SUV was the newest addition to Tata’s EV list.
The Tigor EV is already on sale for commercial use and is expected to be offered for private buyers soon with an improved range of around 200km. Meanwhile, the Altroz hatchback is set to be launched in India soon, while the Altroz EV will arrive around mid-2020 despite being showcased in concept form at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
But that still leaves the question of what will be the fourth Tata EV which is likely to be launched after the three cars mentioned above. Tata had already confirmed that both of its newest platforms - ALFA and OMEGA - can be used for all-electric vehicles. These EVs could offer a range of around 300km as well as fast charging capabilities.
The Altroz EV itself is based on the ALFA ARC platform and Tata had showcased a new micro-SUV concept based on the same platform alongside it called the H2X. At the event, Tata Motors confirmed that the micro-SUV will get an electric version, but the timeline for its arrival was not discussed.
While the production-spec H2X is scheduled to make its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata may unveil a pre-production version of the EV version alongside it. But there are other candidates that could potentially be that fourth Tata EV that is scheduled to be launched by early 2021.
The Harrier SUV is Tata’s first model on the OMEGA-ARC platform. And we believe it could also receive an electrified version. A mid-size electric SUV could offer better value for money than a micro-SUV while also having plenty of space to accommodate a large enough battery pack for delivering over 300km of range.
The Tata EVision was the first EV concept based on the OMEGA-ARC platform. It made its global debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show after the H5X and 45X concepts that previewed the Harrier and Altroz.
If it makes it to the production line, this mid-size electric sedan could be a possible rival to the likes of the Tesla Model 3. And even though it’s unlikely to be the fourth Tata EV, it’s not one to be written off soon.
-By Sonny
